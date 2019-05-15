White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Begins rehab assignment
Jimenez (ankle) went 1-for-4 with a run scored for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Jimenez served as the designated hitter in the first game of his rehab assignment for the Knights. The White Sox will keep him down on the farm for the rest of the week, and have Jimenez get reps in the outfield before activating him off the IL.
