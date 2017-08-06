Jimenez might be in line for a promotion to Double-A Birmingham, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez appears to be ready for the next challenge after he shared the organization's Player of the Month award for July when hit .356 with four home runs, seven doubles and 14 RBI in 17 games with High-A Winston-Salem. General manager Rick Hahn is considering the promotion but is also having internal debate between letting Jimenez finish a successful year at the High-A level he's been at all season, or giving him a taste of where he'll likely start next year. Whatever happens, Jimenez is one of the top prospects in all of baseball and is expected to be a core player for the White Sox in two or three years.