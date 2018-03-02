Jimenez is being treated for tendinitis in his left knee and will be sidelined for a few days, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.

Manager Rick Renteria is still hopeful that Jimenez will get into MLB games this spring, but the corner outfielder will be denied an opportunity to really steal headlines in March in the manner he would have been capable of prior to this injury. Considering Jimenez would not have been up in the big leagues until this summer at the earliest, and possibly not until 2019, the injury has little impact on his fantasy value.