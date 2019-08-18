Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

Jimenez took Angels pitcher Jose Suarez deep in the third inning to cap a four-run frame, but that would be all for the White Sox offense in the game. The outfielder has 21 homers, 49 RBI and 46 runs scored in 87 games this season while posting a .240/.293/.465 line.

