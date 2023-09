Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 15-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Jimenez tagged starter Zach Davies for a three-run shot in the first inning, then drove in Chicago's only other run in the second frame, plating Andrew Benintendi on a single. The outfielder has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 appearances, a stretch in which he's batting .308 with three homers, nine RBI and eight runs scored.