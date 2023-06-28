Jimenez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and one run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 loss against the Angels.
After going 0-for-12 in his last three games, Jimenez bounced back with a trio of hits Tuesday, including two doubles. Though he's been limited to just 48 games due to injury, Jimenez is slashing .258/.304/.458 with nine homers and 30 RBI.
