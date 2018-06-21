Jimenez was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez has continued to excel at the Double-A level with Birmingham this season, slashing .317/.368/.556 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI through 53 games. Though he's only hit .256 since June 4, it was evident the 21-year-old was ready for the next step in his professional career. The White Sox could elect to bring him up to the majors sometime later this year, but the club will gain an extra year of control on the prospect if they elect to keep him at Triple-A until 2019.

