White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Cleared for rehab stint
Jimenez (ankle) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jimenez is expected to DH for the Knights on Tuesday. According to Van Schouwen, general manager Rick Hahn said the young outfielder is expected to rejoin the White Sox next Monday in Houston, though it sounds like a return over the weekend isn't out of the question if Jimenez's ankle responds well in his return to game action.
