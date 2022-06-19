Manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that Jimenez (hamstring) will have a chance to resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez's rehab assignment was paused in early June due to "normal leg soreness," but he'll return to minor-league games nearly two weeks after his shutdown began. Given the length of his shutdown, the outfielder will likely require several more rehab games before he's cleared to rejoin the White Sox.