White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Continues driving in runs
Jimenez went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.
Jimenez continues to emerge from a two-month slumber to start the season, a stretch that included 24 games missed due to an ankle injury. Of his 29 RBI in 51 games, 18 have come in the last 20 games.
