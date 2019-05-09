Jimenez (ankle) will join the White Sox in Toronto this weekend to continue his rehab program, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Rather than reporting to a minor-league affiliate for a rehab assignment, Jimenez will continue to work out on the field prior to the White Sox's games against the Blue Jays from Friday through Sunday. Once the White Sox return to Chicago on Monday, the team plans to sit down and map out a rehab schedule for the outfielder, who is bouncing back from a high right ankle sprain. The White Sox have been pleased with the progress Jimenez has made up to this point, though the rookie has yet to test out his ankle by running the bases.