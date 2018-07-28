White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Cotinues tormenting IL pitchers
Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Jimenez continues his assault on pitchers in the International League, having hit .444 (20-for-45) with four home runs, six doubles and nine RBI over 11 games since the All-Star break. Despite his prolonged success at the level just below the majors, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn continues to preach patience, Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The GM stresses he needs to see a longer stretch from Jimenez before promoting him to Chicago. That will surely come before the end of the season, perhaps as soon as early August.
