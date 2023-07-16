White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Sunday that Jimenez (groin) could be out 4-to-5 days, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez got hurt on the day he returned to outfield duty, though he was injured running to first base Sunday, not while playing the field. Regardless, it sounds like the team is preparing to be without Jimenez for several days at least. He will be re-evaluated before Chicago's series against the Mets in New York.