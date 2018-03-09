White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could return to action Sunday
Jimenez (knee) hopes to play in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks after competing in drills Friday.
Jimenez is set to be a full participant in all activities yet again Saturday, which would mark three consecutive days that he has been able to go through all of his drills. The outfielder is working his way back from tendinitis in the left knee, but should be fully operational by early next week, giving him a couple weeks to return to full speed before the regular season commences.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Back to full activity•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Increases activity•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hopes to return next week•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Being treated for tendinitis•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Participates in hitting drills•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Tests knee in field Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Baseball: Fade Strasburg, Gordon
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Spring Takes: Moustakas, CarGo fallout
Mike Moustakas and Carlos Gonzalez are back with their old teams, which is pretty disrupting...
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...