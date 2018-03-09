Jimenez (knee) hopes to play in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks after competing in drills Friday.

Jimenez is set to be a full participant in all activities yet again Saturday, which would mark three consecutive days that he has been able to go through all of his drills. The outfielder is working his way back from tendinitis in the left knee, but should be fully operational by early next week, giving him a couple weeks to return to full speed before the regular season commences.