White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could see first-half promotion to Triple-A
Jimenez appears to be on track for a promotion to Triple-A before the All-Star break, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports. "Traditionally you tend not to do too many promotions before the halfway mark," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Certainly the way Eloy has performed thus far, might require an adjustment here in the coming weeks."
The White Sox weren't going to skip Jimenez over Triple-A, so he needs to get that promotion before he can be on the verge of a promotion to the majors. The slugging phenom is hitting .409 with four home runs over his last 10 games -- a hot streak that has prompted this conversation. On the season, he is hitting .333/.357/.679 with seven home runs and a 13:4 K:BB in 78 at-bats with Double-A Birmingham. Assuming Jimenez stays healthy, he will undoubtedly be deserving of a big-league promotion sometime this summer, but it will come down to whether the White Sox are willing to sacrifice an extra year of control or if they are intent on maximizing his at-bats in a White Sox uniform by holding him down until April 2019.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Tearing it up in Double-A•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Plays first game•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Will join Birmingham on Thursday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Sees game action at extended spring training•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Resumes hitting•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Sustains strain to pectoral muscle•
-
Podcast: Players we're worried about
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...