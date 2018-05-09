Jimenez appears to be on track for a promotion to Triple-A before the All-Star break, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports. "Traditionally you tend not to do too many promotions before the halfway mark," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Certainly the way Eloy has performed thus far, might require an adjustment here in the coming weeks."

The White Sox weren't going to skip Jimenez over Triple-A, so he needs to get that promotion before he can be on the verge of a promotion to the majors. The slugging phenom is hitting .409 with four home runs over his last 10 games -- a hot streak that has prompted this conversation. On the season, he is hitting .333/.357/.679 with seven home runs and a 13:4 K:BB in 78 at-bats with Double-A Birmingham. Assuming Jimenez stays healthy, he will undoubtedly be deserving of a big-league promotion sometime this summer, but it will come down to whether the White Sox are willing to sacrifice an extra year of control or if they are intent on maximizing his at-bats in a White Sox uniform by holding him down until April 2019.