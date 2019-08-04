White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Cranks 18th long ball
Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's win over the Phillies.
Jimenez tacked on some insurance in the eighth inning with a three-run home run to right field. He went 0-for-12 in his first three games back from the injured list (July 28 to July 31), but since then, he's 5-for-18 with two extra-base hits, so it appears he's returning to form.
