Jimenez is day-to-day after exiting Monday's Cactus League game versus the Diamondbacks with cramping in his right calf, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief that it isn't something more serious. Jimenez figures to rest for a few days just to be safe, but this doesn't sound like a long-term concern.
