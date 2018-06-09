Jimenez has missed the last two games for Double-A Birmingham after being drilled by a pitch on his side, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when Jimenez will return to the lineup, and he'll be listed as day-to-day until the severity of the injury is determined. Through 44 games this season, he's batting .324 with 10 homers and 40 RBI.

