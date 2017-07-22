Jimenez is day-to-day at High-A Winston-Salem with a bruised foot.

He left Friday evening's game after fouling a ball off his foot. Initial X-rays came back negative, so it appears that he won't miss too much time due to this issue, although it wouldn't be too surprising to see the White Sox handle this carefully with such a high-profile prospect like Jimenez. Prior to the injury, he was 9-for-24 with three doubles and a home run in seven games with the Dash.