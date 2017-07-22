White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with foot bruise
Jimenez is day-to-day at High-A Winston-Salem with a bruised foot.
He left Friday evening's game after fouling a ball off his foot. Initial X-rays came back negative, so it appears that he won't miss too much time due to this issue, although it wouldn't be too surprising to see the White Sox handle this carefully with such a high-profile prospect like Jimenez. Prior to the injury, he was 9-for-24 with three doubles and a home run in seven games with the Dash.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Off to good start with new org•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Traded to White Sox•
-
Cubs' Eloy Jimenez: Showing improved approach at High-A•
-
Cubs' Eloy Jimenez: Returns with a bang Thursday•
-
Cubs' Eloy Jimenez: Hits first home run of season•
-
Cubs' Eloy Jimenez: Activated at High-A•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...