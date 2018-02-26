White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with left knee soreness
Jimenez is dealing with minor left knee soreness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The injury doesn't appear to be serious, but the White Sox are being cautious with their highly touted oufield prospect. He hit Monday and could be back in game action soon. It's unlikely to have any impact on his ability to make the big-league roster, which he was very unlikely to do anyway, given that he's only played 18 games at the Double-A level.
