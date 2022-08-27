Jimenez exited Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks due to a right leg issue, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez went 1-for-1 with a run and two walks to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth inning. Manager Tony La Russa didn't sound too concerned about Jimenez's injury after the game and said that the 25-year-old has dealt with a similar issue a few times following his surgery. Jimenez should be considered day-to-day for now.