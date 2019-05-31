Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 10-4 win over Cleveland.

Jimenez gave the White Sox an early lead in the second inning when he doubled home two men. The season remains a learning experience for the rookie, who is batting .185 (8-for-41) with four extra-base hits in the 11 games since he was activated off the injured list.

