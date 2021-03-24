The White Sox announced that Jimenez was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics due to left shoulder discomfort.

The initial diagnosis doesn't provide much clarity regarding the extent of Jimenez's injury, but the White Sox should have a better idea about his condition when he's re-evaluated Thursday. The 24-year-old slugger sustained the shoulder injury while attempting to rob a home-run ball at the left-field fence.