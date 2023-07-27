Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI in Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Cubs.

Despite the overall result, it was a strong individual effort from Jimenez. He hit a two-run single in the first inning and a two-run double in the fourth for his fifth multi-hit effort in the last six games. It was the first time he's logged multiple RBI in a game since July 6. The outfielder is at a strong .286/.330/.485 slash line with 13 home runs, 46 RBI, 33 runs scored and 14 doubles through 68 contests overall.