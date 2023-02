Jimenez said Wednesday that he dropped 25-30 pounds over the offseason, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Jimenez slimmed down in an effort to become more of an everyday outfielder for the White Sox, as he has stated many times that he dislikes DHing. He also noted to reporters Wednesday that his swing has less effort to it now as a result of the leaner physical build. The 26-year-old slugger sure seems primed for a healthier and more productive overall showing in 2023.