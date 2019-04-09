Jimenez will start in left field and bat seventh Tuesday in the White Sox's game against the Rays, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Jimenez has batted either fifth or sixth in every game this season, but he'll move down in the order despite turning in his fourth multi-hit outing of the campaign Monday. The demotion likely has less to do with Jimenez's performance than that of Tim Anderson, who has been the Sox's best hitter thus far with a 1.326 OPS through seven games.