White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Drops to seventh in order
Jimenez will start in left field and bat seventh Tuesday in the White Sox's game against the Rays, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Jimenez has batted either fifth or sixth in every game this season, but he'll move down in the order despite turning in his fourth multi-hit outing of the campaign Monday. The demotion likely has less to do with Jimenez's performance than that of Tim Anderson, who has been the Sox's best hitter thus far with a 1.326 OPS through seven games.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Bangs out three hits•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Sees few fastballs•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Joins major-league roster•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Signs contract, has big day•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Set to make Opening Day roster•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Back in action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...