Jimenez was named the Southern League Player of the Month for May, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez led the circuit in OPS (1.082), hits (40), extra-base hits (18) and slugging (.664) for Double-A Birmingham in May. He was also tied for third in homer runs (six) and second in RBI (25). The White Sox's top prospect is currently riding a 13-game hitting streak and owns the league's longest streak of the season, 15, from April 16 to May 11. The 21-year-old, who's expected to reach Chicago at some point this season, is confident he can hit in the majors now, but with only 60 games of experience at Double-A, the White Sox may take the conventional approach and give him exposure to Triple-A before landing in the Windy City.