Jimenez went 0-for-5 with three walks and a run scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Jimenez was in the lineup for the first time since being activated from the injured list, and he served as the designated hitter in both contests while batting cleanup. It's also possible that Jimenez will see time in the outfield, though the team may be cautious with his usage given his lengthy injury history.