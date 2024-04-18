Jimenez went 0-for-5 with three walks and a run scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Jimenez was in the lineup for the first time since being activated from the injured list, and he served as the designated hitter in both contests while batting cleanup. It's also possible that Jimenez will see time in the outfield, though the team may be cautious with his usage given his lengthy injury history.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could play some outfield•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Activated from injured list•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Ramping up running intensity•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could return during weekend series•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Placed on injured list•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Missing fourth straight day•