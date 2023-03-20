Jimenez was removed from Monday's Cactus League game versus the Diamondbacks with an apparent injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear what happened to Jimenez, but he was spotted walking back to the White Sox' complex with the trainer after the second inning. Injuries have hampered Jimenez throughout his major-league career to this point.
