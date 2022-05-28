Jimenez (hamstring) exited his first rehab game for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday due to right leg soreness.

While Jimenez is merely considered day-to-day, this certainly isn't the news the outfielder's fantasy managers wanted to hear. Jimenez has been tracking towards the front end of his 6-to-8 week recovery timeline after undergoing right hamstring surgery, but this setback could push him towards the back end of that time frame, as the White Sox will certainly want to avoid taking any chances with his health.