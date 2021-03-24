Jimenez exited Wednesday's spring game against the Athletics in the top of the second inning with an apparent left shoulder injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Jimenez sustained the injury while reaching over the wall in left field to try to save a home run in the second inning. He was shaken up on the play and immediately left the game with a trainer. The exact nature and severity of the injury isn't yet known.
