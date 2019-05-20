The White Sox are expected to activate Jimenez (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener with the Astros, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After playing in five consecutive games for Triple-A Charlotte, Jimenez was held out for rest Sunday. His absence from the lineup coupled with the White Sox's decision to option fellow outfielder Nicky Delmonico to Charlotte suggests all signs are pointing to Jimenez returning to the active roster Monday. Jimenez hit .318 with a home run during his stint in Charlotte.