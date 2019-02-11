Jimenez (quadriceps) will make his MLB debut this season, but is not expected to start the season in Chicago, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

From a performance perspective, Jimenez appears ready -- he slashed .337/.384/.584 with 22 home runs and 75 RBI in 108 games at Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte -- however, the White Sox can squeeze another year of contractual control over Jimenez by delaying his arrival to Chicago until sometime after April 12.