White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Expected to start in minors
Jimenez (quadriceps) will make his MLB debut this season, but is not expected to start the season in Chicago, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
From a performance perspective, Jimenez appears ready -- he slashed .337/.384/.584 with 22 home runs and 75 RBI in 108 games at Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte -- however, the White Sox can squeeze another year of contractual control over Jimenez by delaying his arrival to Chicago until sometime after April 12.
