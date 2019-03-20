Jimenez has agreed to a six-year extension with the White Sox that includes club options for a seventh and eighth year, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal should pay him between $40 million and $80 million, when factoring in incentives and the two club options, Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital reports.

This extension, which is pending a physical, means the White Sox have nothing to lose by having Jimenez on the Opening Day roster, which now seems like a forgone conclusion. We already expected Jimenez to be up in mid April, but now prospective fantasy managers can bank on an extra two weeks worth of at-bats. He should slot into the middle of the order from day one.