Jimenez (elbow) said he is pain-free Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez was placed on the injured list last week with a right ulnar nerve contusion, but the 22-year-old is already feeling better. The original hope was that Jimenez would be able to return before the end of the month, though he still hasn't resumed swimming, leaving him without a concrete timetable for his return.

