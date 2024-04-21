Jimenez went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Saturday against the Phillies.

Jimenez entered Saturday's game having gone 0-for-10 with three strikeouts and three walks since being activated from the injured list. He delivered a pair of singles against the Phillies, with the latter driving in a run during a ninth-inning rally to mark his first RBI of the campaign. Jimenez is off to a miserable start through 29 plate appearances this season, as he has yet to record an extra-base hit and has only one run scored while hitting .154.