Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Athletics with right foot discomfort.
Jimenez was removed from the game after blasting a double in the third inning, and it appears as though he reaggravated his foot injury that forced him to miss the first two games of the AL Wild Card Series. Should the White Sox win Thursday's decisive Game 3, it's unclear whether Jimenez would be available for the AL Division Series. Leury Garcia and Adam Engel could take over in left field if Jimenez misses additional time.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Leaves Game 3 with apparent injury•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Returns as designated hitter•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Remains on bench•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Not yet ready to start•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Goes through workout•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Remains out Sunday•