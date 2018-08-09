Jimenez (illness) went 1-for-2 with a solo homer before Wednesday's game against Triple-A Syracuse was suspended due to inclement weather.

Jimenez, who hadn't played since Saturday due to an illness, made a splash in his first game back, swatting his ninth homer of the season for the Knights -- and his fourth in the last nine games. The 21-year-old phenom is now hitting a healthy .378 in 30 games since being promoted to Triple-A and is inching closer to earning a promotion to the majors.