White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Goes deep in first game back
Jimenez (illness) went 1-for-2 with a solo homer before Wednesday's game against Triple-A Syracuse was suspended due to inclement weather.
Jimenez, who hadn't played since Saturday due to an illness, made a splash in his first game back, swatting his ninth homer of the season for the Knights -- and his fourth in the last nine games. The 21-year-old phenom is now hitting a healthy .378 in 30 games since being promoted to Triple-A and is inching closer to earning a promotion to the majors.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Still dealing with flu-like symptoms•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Nearing callup•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Battling flu-like symptoms•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Cotinues tormenting IL pitchers•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Goes deep twice•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Returns from 7-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...