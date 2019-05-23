White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Goes deep twice
Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and three runs scored in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Astros.
Jimenez had been quiet since his return from the injured list, going hitless in seven at-bats before taking Gerrit Cole deep in the second inning. He later put a cap on the night with an eight-inning blast. This was the second two-homer game for the rookie, who also did it at Yankee Stadium on April 12.
