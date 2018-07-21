White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Goes deep twice
Jimenez went 3-for-5 with two home runs and a double Friday in Triple-A Charlotte's 6-5 win over Indianapolis.
The 21-year-old slugger hasn't displayed any rust since returning from the 7-day disabled list July 15, as he's hit .357 with six extra-base hits over his first six games back in the lineup. Jimenez, the organization's top prospect, is slashing .319/.373/.594 since moving up to the international League earlier this summer and could be in store for a promotion to the big leagues before season's end.
