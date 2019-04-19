Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Tigers.

Jimenez went opposite field in the sixth inning off Detroit starter Tyson Ross for his third homer of the season. The RBI were his first in six games. The young outfielder told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that he'd been too pull happy the first couple of weeks but is now seeing the ball better.