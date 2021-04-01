The White Sox placed Jimenez (pectoral) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Jimenez is expected to be sidelined for about 4-to-5 months after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a torn left pectoral tendon, so Chicago's decision to place him on the 60-day IL rather than the 10-day IL won't have any bearing on his timeline for making his 2021 debut. The transaction opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for Billy Hamilton, who will begin the season as a reserve outfielder for the White Sox.
