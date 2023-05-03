Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Twins.
Jimenez got the White Sox on the board with a two-run blast to left center field off of Jorge Lopez to put his squad in front 2-1. It was his third home run of the year and his first since April 22. The 26-year-old has not lived up to his fantasy price tag so far after spending some time on the IL, but he does have eight hits over his last five games, and is now slashing .226/.293/.381 with seven extra base hits, 11 RBI, nine runs and an 8:25 BB:K over 92 plate appearances.