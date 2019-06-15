Jimenez went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and six RBI in Friday's 10-2 win over the Yankees.

He tagged CC Sabathia in the first inning and Luis Cessa in the sixth, giving Jimenez 11 homers on the year, including five in the last six games. The surge has pushed his slash line to .247/.303/.488 over 44 contests, but better days should be ahead for his batting average, as he's hitting .340 (17-for-50) over his last 14 games.