White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters that Jimenez is "somewhat available" for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers off the bench, and that he has a good chance to be in the starting lineup Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

"We are looking for [Jimenez] to be in the lineup tomorrow," Grifol said Tuesday. Jimenez has been out of the lineup since leaving the second game of a doubleheader against the Yankees on Thursday with calf discomfort, but it sounds likely that the slugger will be back in the lineup for Chicago in the coming days even if he isn't able to play Tuesday or Wednesday.