Jimenez (leg) will bat cleanup and serve as the designated hitter Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Jimenez left Friday's series opener with a right leg injury, though the White Sox downplayed the issue after the game. Jimenez will indeed return to action without missing a start, though he won't be asked to play the field.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with right leg injury•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Elbow X-rays return negative•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Leaves after HBP•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: In as DH Saturday•