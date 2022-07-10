Jimenez (general soreness) is starting in left field and batting sixth Sunday versus the Tigers.
Jimenez was held out of Saturday's contest due to some general soreness, but he'll rejoin the starting nine after missing only one game. In three games since being activated from the injured list July 6 after missing over two months due to hamstring surgery, the 25-year-old has gone 3-for-13 with a home run, four RBI, two runs and five strikeouts.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with general soreness•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Gets breather Saturday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Homers in return•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Reinstated from 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Rehab ends, not yet activated•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could return next week•