White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hampered by minor leg injury
Jimenez injured his leg during Wednesday's game in the Dominican Winter League, Phil Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Jimenez apparently tweaked his leg while running the bases in Wednesday's game with Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Winter League. The injury isn't considered serious and the top prospect shouldn't be sidelined for too long. Jimenez is off to a strong start this winter, hitting .367 with three home runs and a 1.090 OPS in 49 at-bats.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Moving up to Double-A•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Being considered for promotion•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Nearly completes cycle in return to lineup•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with foot bruise•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Off to good start with new org•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Traded to White Sox•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...