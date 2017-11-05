Jimenez injured his leg during Wednesday's game in the Dominican Winter League, Phil Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez apparently tweaked his leg while running the bases in Wednesday's game with Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Winter League. The injury isn't considered serious and the top prospect shouldn't be sidelined for too long. Jimenez is off to a strong start this winter, hitting .367 with three home runs and a 1.090 OPS in 49 at-bats.