White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Has three-hit day
Jimenez went 3-for-4 in Saturday's 9-2 loss to Seattle.
Jimenez singled the first three times he went to the plate, giving him the first three-hit day of his career. The rookie still seeks his first extra-base hit, but, after a slow start, he's gone 5-for-13 over the last three games. He's seeing a steady does of off-speed pitching, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports, citing Statcast figures that indicate 55 percent 119 pitches he's faced are off-speed offerings. The White Sox are hopeful he continues to adjust to how opponents are game-planning him.
