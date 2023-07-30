Jimenez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Jimenez started the past nine games after sitting out a few contests with a groin issue, and he'll receive a day off after hitting .400 with a home run, three doubles and seven RBI during that span. Jake Burger will serve as the designated hitter while Elvis Andrus starts at the keystone.
